JENKINS, William Bell



William Bell Jenkins, "Bill", born December 18, 1943 in Atlanta, passed December 16, 2020, from COPD. Graduate of Washington High School and baker by trade. He had a gift for sketching, photograph, and a flair for dressing. Survivors: younger siblings, Gregg and Wanda Smith; one child, Teri Lynn Jenkins. Preceded in death by his mother, step-father, and younger brother; Gladys Paschal Smith, Harold Smith and Ronald Smith. Private service was held.



