Jenkins, William

Obituaries

JENKINS, William Bell

William Bell Jenkins, "Bill", born December 18, 1943 in Atlanta, passed December 16, 2020, from COPD. Graduate of Washington High School and baker by trade. He had a gift for sketching, photograph, and a flair for dressing. Survivors: younger siblings, Gregg and Wanda Smith; one child, Teri Lynn Jenkins. Preceded in death by his mother, step-father, and younger brother; Gladys Paschal Smith, Harold Smith and Ronald Smith. Private service was held.

