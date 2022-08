JENKINS, Paul



Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Paul Jenkins will be held Saturday August 6, 2022, 1:00 PM at Martin St. Church Of God, 148 Glenwood Ave., Atlanta, GA. He is survived by his spouse, Clemmie Crutchfield; brother, Alfred (Jessie) Jenkins of Memphis, TN; sister-in-law, Shirley Jenkins (Paul). Rucker-Shelton Funeral Directors, (404) 288-7015.