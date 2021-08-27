Jenkins, Nina

JENKINS (WALL), Nina Elizabeth



On Sunday, August 22nd, 2021, in her 84th year, Nina Elizabeth Wall Jenkins passed away peacefully in her sleep. Cherished mother to Victoria Savage and dearly loved mother-in-law to Robert Kendrick, she is survived by her sister Irene Wall Holzworth and brother-in-law Walter Neeld; her nieces and nephews, Trish and Tom Johnson, Colleen Grace, Tom and Carol Wall, Jim Wall; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Born and raised in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada, she was a transplant to Georgia but made a good life in the suburban Atlanta area. She retired as a receptionist after many years at Blaze Recycling, and kept active in her later years by making jewelry, playing sudoku, or winning at Monopoly and Chinese Checkers. She was sharp-witted and fun-loving, kept active, and had her beautiful sense of humor to the end. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her, and even those who didn't, due to her loving and compassionate nature. A small memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 28 2021, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM for those who would like to pay their respects to an amazing person.



