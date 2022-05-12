JENKINS, Linda Kay



Linda Kay Jenkins, age 70, of Johns Creek, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, here in Birmingham. Linda was born February 20, 1952 in Duncan, Oklahoma. She received a bachelors in Accounting from the University of Texas. Linda grew to have a passion for traveling and went on to start her own business in the travel profession. She also loved gardening, walking and most of all spending time with her family.



Linda is survived by her husband of 18 years, Joseph Bellanca; her sister Kimberly Jenkins Rist; and many more loving family members.



The family will have a celebration of Linda's life at a later date.'

