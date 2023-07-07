Jenkins, Jessica

JENKINS, Jessica Jane

Ms. Jessica Jane Jenkins, age 76, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

She was born on December 30, 1946 in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of the late Robert Phillip Jenkins and Jane Luck Jenkins.

Ms. Jenkins was a 1965 graduate of Carrollton High School. She obtained BA and MEd degrees from West Georgia College. Jessica taught special education for over 30 years in grades elementary through high school. Her career began in the Carrollton City Schools and later she taught in the Marietta City Schools until her retirement. She was a member of Georgia Association of Educators, Carrollton First United Methodist Church and had served as a counselor with Breakthru House.

Survivors include cousins, Jane Cook, Luck Cook, Bill Cook, Tom Cook, Caroline Summerlin, Vason Summerlin, John Summerlin, Brantley Summerlin, Kathleen Summerlin; special friends, Kathy and David Howell, Hugh Williams and Paul Hulsing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Susan J. Duncan; and an infant child.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 7, 2023, from 5 PM to 7 PM, at Almon Funeral Home.

A Graveside Service and interment will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 10:30 AM, in Fairburn City Cemetery, Fairburn, GA, with Dr. Dick Ingle and Mr. Bill Carter officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation, Kids First Fund, 106 Trojan Drive, Carrollton, GA 30117.

Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

