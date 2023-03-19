Jenkins, Jane

JENKINS (TURNAGE), Jane



Jane Turnage Jenkins, wife, mother, and grandmother died peacefully on March 2, 2023. She was 80. Jane is survived by her son, Hugh Neff Jenkins III; daughter, Patricia Jenkins Quidley; her brother, Thomas Leroy Turnage, Jr., six grandchildren, Abigail, Cole, and Catherine Quidley, Luke, Kelly, and Avery Jenkins; and her beloved dog, Max. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Hugh Neff Jenkins, Jr.; and her sisters, Ann Turnage Shumer and Laurie Turnage Braddock.



Born on August 15, 1942, in Jacksonville, FL. She grew up in Live Oak, Florida for most of her childhood and although she dreaded moving to Jacksonville for her junior year, she embraced the opportunity, becoming a cheerleader and loving every minute attending Lee High School. At Florida State University she was a member the Kappa Delta Sorority and the Florida State Flying High Circus which gave her the chance to travel abroad. After college, she moved to Atlanta to become a schoolteacher where she met Neff. They had their first date on Lake Lanier on his boat, that they kept their entire marriage.



Jane loved to travel, play tennis, exercise, and being on Lake Lanier with her husband, Neff, family, and friends. She also had a second career as a tour guide in Atlanta, and was the host for many Coca Cola Scholars events. She loved Atlanta and enjoyed showing off the history of her adopted city to students and visitors. She was an avid journalist who kept meticulous records of her days, holidays, and family events. Many times Jane was the unseen person behind the camera capturing all the precious moments of her family and friends.



Jane's greatest joy and passion was being a mom and grandmother. She took her grandchildren on many adventures like "Cousin Chaos" and "Camp Grandma" which she planned with her sister, Laurie.



Jane was a connector who had many social circles that she kept in contact with over her lifetime, dating back to her childhood in Live Oak. She kept in touch regularly with friends from high school, her sorority, the FSU Circus, the neighborhood, and her church. She was considered by many to be "the glue that kept them together."



Jane was an active member of St. Martin's in the Field Episcopal Church of Brookhaven for over 50 years. She was part of the Stephen's Ministry. She had a deep faith instilled by her parents, and always treasured her "quiet time" in the mornings with her prayer dog, Max.



Jane was a butterfly, ready to fly, and remained courageous and positive after her stroke. People remember her as a strong fighter that never gave up and she savored every bit of life to its fullest.



A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, March 27, 2023, at St. Martins in the Fields Episcopal Church, 3110 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven, GA 30319. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Suthers Center for Christian Outreach at 3550 – F Broad Street, Chamblee, GA 30341, or the charity of your choice.



