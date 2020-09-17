JENKINS, Jack T. Jack T. Jenkins, 89, of Mineral Bluff, Georgia, formerly of Marietta, Georgia, has died in a local facility. A graduate of West Fulton High School, he served in the Navy during the Korean War. He was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Louise Allen Jenkins, his father, H.W. Jenkins and step-mother Grace P. Jenkins, and three brothers: Lawrence, Joseph, and James. He is survived by his children Jerry Jenkins and Jan (Danny) Pettus, assorted nieces and nephews and half-sister Patsy Baker. Mr. Jenkins retired from Capital Automobile Company after more than 40 years of service. A private family service was held graveside at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens with arrangements by White Columns Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to a charity or organization of your choice.

