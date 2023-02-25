X
Jelks, Lorenzo

13 hours ago

Lo Jelks, a former WSB-TV reporter and Atlanta's first Black TV reporter, has died at the age of 83.

Lorenzo "Lo" Jelks joined WSB-TV in 1967. He stayed with WSB-TV until 1976. In 2022, he was inducted into the Atlanta Press Club Hall of Fame.

Born in St. Petersburg, Fla., Jelks got his start in radio. He ran a weekly music radio show as a high school student in 1955, according to WSB-TV.

He graduated from Clark College, now called Clark Atlanta University, in 1961 and was operations manager at WIGO-AM, a R&B station, in Atlanta when he get the call from WSB-TV.

Read more about Lo Jelks on wsbtv.com. A profile of Lo Jelks from ajc.com includes an interview with him and his colleagues from 2022.

