Jelks, Lorenzo

Lo Jelks, a former WSB-TV reporter and Atlanta's first Black TV reporter, has died at the age of 83.



Lorenzo "Lo" Jelks joined WSB-TV in 1967. He stayed with WSB-TV until 1976. In 2022, he was inducted into the Atlanta Press Club Hall of Fame.



Born in St. Petersburg, Fla., Jelks got his start in radio. He ran a weekly music radio show as a high school student in 1955, according to WSB-TV.



He graduated from Clark College, now called Clark Atlanta University, in 1961 and was operations manager at WIGO-AM, a R&B station, in Atlanta when he get the call from WSB-TV.



