JEFFRIES, Hubert A. "Hugh"



Long time Dunwoody resident, "Hugh" Hubert A. Jeffries, 84, passed away on March 10, 2021 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born in Knoxville, TN, and attended The University of Tennessee. He was transferred to Atlanta to work in the engineering department with AT&T and soon thereafter graduated from Georgia State University. He retired from AT&T after 31 years and continued working with several other companies before he retired from Dobson Communications. Hugh was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and a volunteer with the American Red Cross and Junior Achievement.



He is survived by his wife "Sunny" Lucile Jeffries of 53 years, his son David Jeffries (Jocelyn) of Knoxville, TN, his daughter Julie Jones (Michael) of Palmetto, FL, three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.



A memorial service with a reception following the service will be Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 2 PM at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd. NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.



