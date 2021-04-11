JEFFREY, Jerod Antwan



Jerod Antwan Jeffrey, affectionately known simply as "JJ," was born in Miami, FL to Janice Jeffrey Dec. 25, 1999. He grew up in Atlanta, GA and later moved to Texas. He was a youthful 21-year-old who was taken from us much too soon on March 12th in Schertz, TX. Blessed with a beautiful baritone voice, JJ loved to sing and performed with the Steele High School Choir. A force on the football field, he was known as "Batman" first at Redan High and later on the Byron P. Steele High School Junior Varsity team in TX, from which he graduated. Jerod worked in high school & always sought better prospects. He was a Grand Canyon University student and was transferring to Prairie View A&M University this fall – where he looked to become an Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. member like his adopted uncle. JJ liked to travel, and he also volunteered at foodbanks, adopt-a-road projects, MLK non-violence walks, and helped the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He had an infectious smile, loved to make others laugh, and lived life out loud. Jerod is survived by his mother, Janice Jeffrey; aunts and uncles Pamela Jeffrey, James & Claudine Cottledge, Junel Jeffrey, Stacy Jeffrey, Denise Rene & adopted uncle Jarrett Hunter; grandparents Harris & Moblyn Jeffrey, great aunts and uncles, godparents, cousins, family members & numerous friends. If love could have saved anyone, it would have been JJ, as he is so very loved. May he rest now and forevermore in the loving arms of our Lord.

