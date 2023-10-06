Jefferson, Woodrow

JEFFERSON, Jr., Woodrow
Life Celebration will be held Saturday, October 7, 2023, 12:00 noon, New Mtn. Top Baptist Church, 7288 Conners Rd., Winston, GA. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Douglasville Chapel
8312 Dallas Hwy.
Douglasville, GA
30134
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
