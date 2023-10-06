Obituaries

Jefferson, Woodrow

Oct 6, 2023

JEFFERSON, Jr., Woodrow

Life Celebration will be held Saturday, October 7, 2023, 12:00 noon, New Mtn. Top Baptist Church, 7288 Conners Rd., Winston, GA. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Douglasville.

