JEAN-LOUIS, Sylfane M.



Sylfane M. Jean-Louis was born February 18, 1932 in Grand-Goâve, Haiti and immigrated to Brooklyn, NY where she became a U.S. citizen. She previously lived in Port Charlotte, FL before settling in Decatur, GA in late 2003. Mrs. Jean-Louis was a bubbly little lady, known for her big heart and infectious smile. She was a joyful presence in the Roman Catholic community, an incessant prayer warrior and a pillar of faith to all she met. Throughout her walk of faith, she was an active member of multiple parishes including St. Jerome and St. Vincent Ferrer in Brooklyn, NY; St. Charles Borromeo in Port Charlotte, FL; Our Lady of Lourdes in Atlanta and Sts. Peter and Paul in Decatur, GA where she spent her later years. Mrs. Jean-Louis was happy to serve God in many roles. She was a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Legion of Mary, an usher, a member of the Haitian Charismatic Renewal, a part of the volunteer hospital visitation ministry at St. Charles Borromeo and a member of the Knights of Peter Claver, Ladies Auxiliary Court 313. One of her greatest joys was volunteering as an usher for the Archdiocese of Atlanta's Eucharistic Congress. In 2019, at the age of 87, the Congress recognized her for 10 years of consecutive service and for being one of the oldest volunteer ushers! She had great sympathy for the poor and often contributed and raised funds for various charities focused on outreach in Haiti. The charities included Lakaysehaiti, Love a Child, Food for the Poor and Missionaries of the Poor. She cared for animals and is responsible for finding homes for two lost dogs as well as adopting rescues. Mrs. Jean-Louis was preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, Norrilus Jean-Louis, who went home to glory in 2005; her father Aneus Noelzine and mother Innocente Sejours. She leaves heartfelt and precious memories with her surviving daughters, Marie and Rosemary; sons, Ronald, Joseph and Gerald; daughter-in-law, Cecilia; granddaughters, Luella and Lucie; great-grandchildren, Stephen and Cecilia; sister, Denise; sister-in-law, Estanie and a host of devoted extended family and friends. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 1 PM at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church located at 2560 Tilson Rd., Decatur. The service will be livestreamed on the church's website: https://ssppatl.org/ , Facebook page and YouTube Channel. Interment will take place afterward at Resthaven Cemetery, located at 2284 Candler Rd., Decatur. Visitation will be held Friday, March 4, 2022 from 6 PM- 8 pPM at Donald Trimble Mortuary, located at 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.



In lieu of flowers, the Jean-Louis family asks that donations be made in her memory to one of her favorite charities: Love a Child, Missionaries for the Poor or Food for the Poor.



