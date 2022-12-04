Jarrell, Grace

JARRELL (JONES), Grace



Mrs. Grace Jones Jarrell of Atlanta, GA passed away peacefully on August 27, 2022, in Illinois, at the grand old age of 100. Known to her family and friends as Bonkie, she lived life to its fullest! If you met her, you would soon know how much she loved Jesus, her country, the military, and most of all her family that was so precious to her. She never met a stranger and always had a joke to share with everyone she met.



Grace Jarrell was born to Nathan Reese Jones and Inez Boyd Haines on March 29, 1922, in Carroll County, GA



She worked at Bell Bomber where she met her beloved husband of 61 years, Robert E. Jarrell. Together they owned and operated the Robert Jarrell Personnel Agency in Atlanta for many years. She was a lifelong member of Druid Hills Baptist Church, where she was Superintendent of the Junior Department, taught Sunday School and later was an alternate teacher/leader in the previously all-male Four Square Class. She helped found the Equitable Retiree's Club and was active for many years.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Jarrell; son, Alan Burden; and granddaughter, Melissa Shelly Barry.



She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Shelly; son, Don Jarrell (Billie Anne); daughter-in-law, Judy Burden; grandchildren, Kirk Shelly, Alana Huber (Mike), Laura George (Tommy), Robert Burden (Carey), Doug Hovanec; great-grandchildren, Caitlin Payne (Simon), Zeke Barry, Kinser George, Marlee George, Nathan Huber, Lily Huber, Ashley Huber, Sara Huber, Chandler Carver, Dylon Hovanec, Jaxon Hovanec; and her great-great-granddaughter, Reeves Payne.



A Celebration of Life will be held with family and close friends February 25, 2023, from 1:00 PM-3:00 PM at Mars Hill Baptist Church, 45 East Highway, 166 Cutoff Road, Carrollton, GA 30116, at which time her cremains will have been interred with those of Robert. Sandwiches and drinks will be provided; this is not a pot luck. In lieu of flowers, Mother has asked that donations be made to the following, or other organizations doing the Lord's work:



Dell Children's Hospital Foundation



Attn: Suellen Brown



4900 Mueller Blvd.



Austin, TX 78723



Please mark your donation to go for Texas Masons for Dell Children's Hospital Foundation and mention Grace Jarrell.



