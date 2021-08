JARBOE, Vicki Dawn



Ms. Vicki Dawn Jarboe, Age 57, a native of Atlanta, GA., Mother of Kylie Jones, daughter of, E. Marie Jarboe, and the sister of, Andre Jarboe, passed Saturday, August 28, 2021. Services announced by Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.