Jann, William

JANN, Jr., Dr. William Kenneth "Bill"



Dr. William "Bill" Kenneth Jann, Jr., 70, passed away unexpectedly on September 20, 2023, in his cherished retreat and happy place, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Renowned as a distinguished pediatrician and a beloved family man, Bill was deeply rooted in his love for medicine, sports, and especially swimming. Bill's legacy is one of profound impact, both in his professional endeavors and in the intimate moments shared with family and friends.



Born on March 4, 1953, in Highland Park, Illinois, Bill's passion for medicine was evident early on. After earning his medical degree from the University of Alabama School of Medicine, he made Atlanta his home, serving the community through his esteemed role at the Children's Medical Group. His touch on countless young lives stands as a testament to his passion and commitment to the multi-generations of families which supported as a physician.



Outside the hospital walls, Bill was an avid sports enthusiast. His particular love for swimming wasn't just a personal pursuit; it was a legacy. A competitive swimmer himself, he passed on this passion to his children, and in turn, to his cherished grandchildren, ensuring that the thrill of the race and the splash of the pool would echo through the Jann generations.



Family was at the heart of everything for Bill. He celebrated 49 golden years of marriage with his treasured wife, Lori Jann, and together, their love story blossomed into a close-knit family and they together raised three beloved children, Carla Jann Carroll, Christopher David Jann, and Michael Robert Jann. His bond with his family was palpable, from sharing sports statistics to coaching from the poolside. His genuine care and commitment left an indelible mark on the countless young lives he nurtured.



He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Clara Louise Jann. He leaves behind cherished memories for his father, William Kenneth Jann, Sr.; brother, Donald Jann; sister, Patricia Cleveland; his three children, three grandchildren, and numerous other family members, friends, and colleagues.



His faith, deeply rooted, found expression in his active membership at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.



To honor Dr. Jann's life and legacy:



- A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 28, 2023, from 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory, located at 2773 N. Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30033.



- A Memorial Mass is scheduled for Friday, September 29, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, located at 2855 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329.



- A celebration of life will be conducted on Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 4 PM - 7 PM at Leafmore Creek Park Clubhouse, located at 1373 Altamont Dr., Decatur, GA 30033.



Dr. William Kenneth Jann, Jr.'s memory will be enshrined in the countless hearts he touched, in the hallways of the Children's Medical Group, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, and in the prayers whispered at Immaculate Heart of Mary. His life, a testament to love, faith, and selfless service, will be remembered and cherished by all who were fortunate to cross his path. In lieu of flowers, the family graciously requests donations be directed to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA).



