JANCUSKI, John



John Jancuski went home to be with the Lord on January 18, 2022, at Emory Univ. Hospital in Atlanta, GA. He was 82. John was born on August 28, 1939 in New Eagle, PA to John and Helen Alexander Jancuski. After graduating from Penn State University in 1961, he was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy. As a Navy pilot, John served two tours in the Vietnam War aboard the aircraft carrier USS Kittyhawk. On June 16, 1962, John married Suzanne "Suzy" Louise Curtis of Arlington, VA. After serving over eight years on active duty, John continued service to his country in the U.S. Navy Reserves, retiring in November 1983 at the rank of Captain (O6). In 1970, John embarked on a 28 1/2 year career as a pilot with Delta Airlines, retiring as a Captain in 1999. An avid tennis player, John also loved to travel with his beloved, Suzy, and spend time with family and friends in their North Georgia cabin, nicknamed The Eagles Nest. A loving husband and father, trusted friend, and the oldest of two, he was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his bride of 59 1/2 years; his brother; three children; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; brother, Danny Jancuski (Mary Ann) of Gastonville, PA; son, Robert Jancuski of Middlesex, NC; daughter, Jill Althoff (Michael) of Hendersonville, NC; and daughter, Julie Maher of St. Mountain, GA; grandchildren, Kyle and Abby Althoff, Julianna and John Robert Jancuski, and Hailey Maher; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Colton and Jaxson Althoff. A Celebration of Life will be held on January 25, at 11:00 AM, at Crossroads Presbyterian Church, 5587 Redan Rd., St. Mountain, GA; livestreamed at www.crossroads-pc.com. A burial service at Arlington National Cemetery, with full military honors, will be forthcoming at date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of John to the Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Condolences to the family may be expressed at wagesfuneralhome.com.

