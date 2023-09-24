JAMISON, Larry Davidson



Larry Davidson Jamison, age 72, of Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on September 19, 2023, from complications following a sudden cardiac event. Larry was the son of Pyott and Beverly Jamison, and a graduate of The Westminster Schools and the University of Georgia. After college Larry joined his family's business, Atlanta Sand and Supply Company, where he was an active member of the board of directors. In high school, Larry was a co-captain of the state championship track team and a member of the soccer team that took second in the state. In track Larry was the individual low hurdles state champion and a member of the state championship 440 and mile relay teams. Larry was elected to the Westminster Athletic Hall of Fame in 1977. At the University of Georgia, Larry was a member and an officer of Chi Phi fraternity. Larry was an avid outdoorsman, an ALTA-championship tennis player, and an accomplished and competitive golfer. Larry was always happy on or near the water. He loved the beach, and Lake Burton was his refuge. Always up for a boat ride, he taught countless families and friends how to ski and always found a great spot to watch the fireworks. Larry was predeceased by his mother, father, and his siblings, Curt and Tricia. He is survived by his loving wife, Annie; daughters, Cole Deming, Annie Bryan (Wills), and Keri Johnson (DJ); and son, Brett Jamison; niece, Liza Davidson (Eric); and nephews, Bingham (Mary) and Walker (Erica); and three grandchildren, Bonnie Johnson and Frank and Jackson Deming. Larry also leaves behind a multitude of friends and buddies who will remember him as a good friend, a great athlete, a fun cohort with a ready smile, a smart businessman, a keen but friendly competitor, an incomparable playing partner and teammate, and a man who was dedicated to his family. After a private family burial at Westview Cemetery, a Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, September 26, at H.M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe Chapel, at 1:00 PM. Following the Memorial Service, there will be a Celebration of Larry's Life at Capital City Country Club, in Brookhaven. Memorial contributions can be made to Shepherd Center, 2020 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30309–1465.





Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel

4550 Peachtree Road Ne

Atlanta, GA

30319

http://www.hmpattersonoglethorpe.com