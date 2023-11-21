Obituaries

Jameson, Lee

File photo
File photo
Nov 21, 2023

JAMESON, Lee Kirby

Lee Kirby Jameson, 84, of Brunswick, GA died peacefully on November 16, 2023.

Born in Dunwoody, GA in 1939 to Tom and Sue Jameson, Lee grew up and lived in Roswell GA until 2004. Lee served 10 years in the US Navy before co-owning Classic Coachworks and was later employed with Kimberly Clark Corporation for 14 years. He was an elder and a deacon in several churches. In retirement, he volunteered for 13 years at the Brunswick Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

Lee is survived by his wife, Barbara; brother, Thomas Jameson (Eva); sisters, Joan Moore (Truman) and Cindy White (Jerry); sons, Greg Hartel (Vicky), David Hartel (Trina), Paul Jameson (Virna), Steven Jameson (Cathy), daughter Melissa Jeffries (Scott); 18 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. Services will be at Roswell Funeral Home on November 25 at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

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View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Roswell Funeral Home

950 Mansell Road

Roswell, GA

30076

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/roswell-ga/roswell-funeral-home/7127?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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