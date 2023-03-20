James, Walter

JAMES, Jr., Dr. Walter Scott



Walter Scott James, Jr. MD, "Scott" died peacefully in his sleep at home on March 1, 2023. He was born in New York City on April 3, 1931. He was baptized twice, once 2 weeks after his birth in New York City and then later at Montgomery First Methodist Church in Montgomery, AL where he spent his early childhood years. He then lived in Longmeadow, MA, and spent his high school years attending Phillips Exeter Preparatory Academy in New Hampshire. There, he continued his passion for music, playing his trumpet in the band, The Royal Exonians, as well as enjoying ice hockey, rowing and wrestling.



Scott met the love of his life, Christina White, during their first week of freshman year at Duke University and they wed after their graduation on June 13, 1953. While there, he enjoyed his fraternity brothers of ATO, the dances and watching Duke football and basketball. He continued his Duke education by attending Medical School and his first year of residency there. His love of his Alma Mater was evident by all at Lenbrook when he wore his Duke ties, and especially his Duke hats! After finishing his residency at Boston Childrens' Hospital, he served in the Air Force at McClellan Air Force Base in Sacramento, CA , where he was Chief of Pediatrics.



They strategically decided to move to Atlanta to raise their three children and joined a Pediatric practice in 1962. Scott started his own Pediatric practice in 1968, which grew to a thriving six-man group, and where he healed and influenced so many families. He was Chief of staff and Chief of Pediatrics at Piedmont, Scottish Rite and Northside Hospitals; at the then new Northside Hospital, he treated the first newborn! After 26 years of flourishing in private practice, Kaiser Permanente recruited him to be their head of their new Pediatric department, where he mentored and hired the nurses, doctors and staff.



In 1995, Scott was selected by his peers as "Pediatrician of the Year", largely due to his steadfast work in the Georgia legislature to pass the child seat belt law. A few years later, the Georgia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics awarded him with the esteemed Honorary President award.



During the 1970s, Scott's love for mentoring and helping others to follow their career paths led him to form The Medical Explorer Group, which allowed high schoolers education and guidance with medical careers. Along with a Georgia Tech engineer, he invented the first Toddler Alarm, which became the model for the life-saving infant monitors that Healthdyne manufactured. Scott enjoyed many years as advisor and on the board of directors for Healthdyne, INC. This led him to work at the Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Institiute, where countless lives were saved.



Scott had many passions and hobbies, including traveling the world with his beloved Tina, sailing at the Atlanta Yacht Club, snow skiing, where he won silver and bronze medals in Nastar races, The Phoenix Society, photography, and playing his trumpet in the New Horizons Band. He and Tina also enjoyed many years at the Fripp Island house they created for their family to enjoy. He was a consummate dancer and was one of the six Lenbrook contestants in the fundraiser, Dancing with the Stars. While at Lenbrook, he enjoyed ballroom dancing and winning quite a few of the costume contests at the annual Halloween parties!



Scott is survived by his son, W. Scott James, III, MD (Barbara); his daughters, Christina James Thead (William) and Elizabeth James Crane (Andrew); six grandchildren, Lauren James Levenson (Jacob), Michael James, MD (Alysa, MD), William James (Kelsey), James Crane, Lindsey Crane and Daniel Crane; as well as two great-grandchildren, Gavin James and Ava Levenson.



Scott's Memorial Service will be held April 1, 2023, at 11 AM, at St. John's UMC on Mt Paran Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30327, with a Celebration of Life reception following the church service at 1:15 PM, at Lenbrook 3747 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA 30319.



The family kindly requests in lieu of flowers, to make donations to St. John's UMC or the Atlanta Humane Society.



The family wishes to express deep gratitude to Josephine Apuri Ndepeh, and her hardworking caregivers at Gaddiel Home Care Services, Inc. for the extra support, care and love given to Mom and Dad.

