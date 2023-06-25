JAMES, Robert



Robert "Bobby" Ellis James, 87, of Marietta, GA passed away at his home on June 21, 2023.



Bobby was born to the late Roy and Nina James on August 28, 1935 in Orlando, FL. His family moved to Sylvan Hills area where he attended Sylvan High School and Georgia State. He later attended Georgia Military Academy and enrolled in the US Army.



He is survived by his wife, Patricia Gantt James of 64 years; daughter, Leslie (James) Rivizzigno (Dan); sons, Eaven James, and Todd James (Amanda); grandsons, David Rivizzigno and Cole James. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara James Cagle (Mark) and their children, Mark, Brian, Matt and families, as well as his nephew, Gary M Gantt and family.



He and his wife moved to Cascade Heights GA, then to East Point, GA. After living there for 15 years; they eventually moved to East Cobb and have resided there for the last 44 years.



Bobby started his business career with Graybar Electrical and then joined Rieman & Associates. He later partnered with Wilbur Newman & Bob Penter to form Newman, Penter, James (NPJ) as a successful electrical and lighting manufacturer's representative and later became President. He sold the company in 1999 and retired to spend more time traveling with his wife, and to enjoy playing golf with his sons and friends.



Bobby was an avid sports fan. He was a big fan of the Atlanta Braves, which he followed from the beginning of their Atlanta debut in 1966. Bobby not only enjoyed playing golf, but loved attending tournaments with his clients and family at the Masters and other PGA tournaments. He was a member of Lakeside Country Club and then became a charter member of Settindown Creek Golf Club. He was also a true Georgia Tech Fan...Go Yellow Jackets!



To his grandsons, he was PopPop and loved them dearly. He truly enjoyed attending their sporting and school events. He was known for his witty sense of humor and his practical jokes, especially at Christmas.



There will be a private gathering with the family in Pawleys Island, SC to celebrate Bobby's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Heart Association.



If you would like to share your memories or condolences with the family, please go to the Roswell Funeral Home site at www.roswellfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Roswell Funeral Home

950 Mansell Road

Roswell, GA

30076

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/roswell-ga/roswell-funeral-home/7127?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral