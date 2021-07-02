JAMES, Phillip A.
Celebration of Life for Phillip A. James will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021, 11:00 AM, Meadows Chapel, 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Visitation, July 1, 2021. Interment, Washington Memorial Gardens, Decatur, Ga 30033. Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.
