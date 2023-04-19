James, Myra

X

Myra Nell Hunter James of Powder Springs, Georgia, died on April 16, 2023, at the age of 96. She lived a long and productive life. She was born September 24, 1926 in Cobb County, GA. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 2 PM, at Mayes Ward- Dobbins Funeral Home, Macland Road chapel in Powder Springs. Family will gather from noon to 1 PM, and visitation from 1 PM to 2 PM. Myra graduated from Powder Springs High School, attended Marsh Business College and the University of Georgia Evening College. She was employed by the Veteran's Administration, the Air Force Program Manager's Office at Bell Aircraft Plant, and for 18 years was the Compton Elementary School Secretary in Cobb County, retiring in 1987. Myra married Robert William James November 17, 1946, and was a loving, caring wife for 68 years until his passing in 2015. She was the family caregiver to her parents, and many other relatives throughout the years. She loved being with her family and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling to new places, mostly to visit her children and grandchildren. Myra was preceded in death by her husband, William James; parents, Floy Oglesby Hunter, Cliff Hunter Sr.; brother, Cliff Hunter Jr.; and sister, Carolyn Joiner. She is survived by daughters, Rochelle James Moss (Mike Moss), and Janet James Nash (Andy Nash); sister-in-law, Hilda Hunter; grandchildren, Rochelle (Shelley) Moss Maney (Jeremy Maney), James Moss, and Andrew Moss (Courtney Goodwin Moss); and great-grandchildren, Jaclyn Maney, Anna Kate Maney, Vivian Moss, Ava Moss, Nora Moss, Wyatt Goodwin, Kylie Goodwin, and Allie Goodwin; along with many nieces and nephews. She was a lifelong member of the Powder Springs First United Methodist Church and was very active in the church. The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Myra's name to Powder Springs First United Methodist Church at faithlife.com/psfumc/give. Services under the caring guidance of Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home, www.mayeswarddobbins.com.




