James, Jo Ann

Jo Ann Young James died on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the age of 88 at The Glen At Lake Oconee Village in Greensboro, GA. She was born in Port Arthur, TX on January 16, 1934, the daughter of the late John Young and Ella Ortego. Jo Ann graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur, TX and continued her education at the University of Texas. In August of 1954 she married Donald James. She worked alongside her husband as an accountant with Southeastern Label retiring in 1994. In 2016 she moved from Roswell, GA to Putnam County where she would be close to her children, Jo Ann was an avid golfer, a huge Braves fan, loved to knit and play bridge. She was a member of Christ Our King and Savior Catholic Church in Greensboro and the Lake Oconee Quilt Guild and a former member of St. Brigid and Our Lady of Assumption. She regularly participated in adoration and other church activities. Jo Ann is survived by her daughter Nikki James of Eatonton, GA; her son, John James (Tammy) of Eatonton, GA; grandchildren, Jessica Law (Alan), Sadie Wade (Tommy), Katherine Smith (Heath), Andrew James, Alison James, Maggie James and Kendra James; great-grandchildren, Harvey Wade, Edie Law, Jamie Law, Ansley Smith, William Smith and Rylee James; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald James and her daughter, Antoinette Louise James. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Christ Our King and Savior Catholic Church, 6341 Lake Oconee Parkway, Greensboro, GA 30642 with Father Michael Silloway officiating followed by a reception in the church's Sacred Heart Social Hall. Burial will be at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA at 2:30 PM. A visitation will be held at McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad Street, Greensboro, GA 30642 on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with the Rosary at 6 PM. The family requests any memorials be made to her favorite charities: Alzheimer's Association - Georgia Chapter, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30346, or The American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Drive, Athens, GA 30606 or Christ Our King and Savior Catholic Church, 6341 Lake Oconee Parkway, Greensboro, Georgia 30642. McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, GA, (706) 453-2626, is in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest register.

