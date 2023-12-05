Obituaries

James, Gloria

File photo
File photo
Dec 5, 2023

JAMES, Gloria

Mrs. Gloria W. James of South Fulton, GA passed away on November 30, 2023. Services entrusted to Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 404-349-3000, www.mbfh.com.




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Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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