X

James, Gina

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

JAMES, Gina Louise Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Gina Louise James will be held Friday, September 18, 2020, 3 PM, in our Gwinnett Chapel. Burial, Saturday, September 19, 2020, 1 PM, at Rhett Cemetery, Burton, SC., Visitation Friday, September 18, 2020 from 1 PM - 3 PM, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 914 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30045. 770-338-5558. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gwinnett Chapel - Lawrenceville

914 Scenic Hwy., GWINNETT

Lawrenceville, GA

30045

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.