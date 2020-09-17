JAMES, Gina Louise Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Gina Louise James will be held Friday, September 18, 2020, 3 PM, in our Gwinnett Chapel. Burial, Saturday, September 19, 2020, 1 PM, at Rhett Cemetery, Burton, SC., Visitation Friday, September 18, 2020 from 1 PM - 3 PM, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 914 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30045. 770-338-5558. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com.

