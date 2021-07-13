JAMES, Gilbert McCarthy



Dr. Gilbert McCarthy James, age 66, of Kennesaw, GA passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at his home with his loving wife Carol by his side, and his stepsons Nickolas and Justin close by. In their 12 years of marriage they enjoyed their time as a family, extraordinary friendships, and making special memories.



Gilbert loved his soulmate Carol, he loved life, loved to laugh, loved to travel, loved music and was a great and loyal friend. He always had a whimsical, hilarious, true story to tell of his adventures. He was a loyal UGA Bulldog alumni and watched every sport, but especially loved going to a home football game. Gilbert graduated from Southern College of Optometry and was in practice for many years in his Jasper and Adairsville offices. He treated his employees as family members, offering support and advice as needed and always willing to listen. They, in turn, felt more like friends than employees, and appreciated the many fun continuing education trips with Gilbert. His patients loved his down-to-earth mannerisms and honest opinions about their eye care and would come back year after year asking to see him specifically. He befriended his legislators and would meet with them to discuss any laws that may help or hurt the advancement of optometry. He was a passionate volunteer offering his professional time to the Good Samaritan organization in Pickens County and to local and national conservation groups. Gilbert was a long time member of the Georgia Optometric Association, the American Optometric Association, Vision Source, Sierra Club, and Mountain Conservation Trust.



We all cherish our special memories of Gilbert. We all miss the great man.



A celebration of life will be held on July 22 at 2:00 PM at Kennesaw United Methodist Church, 1801 Ben King Road, Kennesaw, GA 30144. It can be a little or it can be a lot, but traditional UGA Red and Black attire REQUIRED! Business casual always welcome. Go Dawgs! Sic 'Em!!



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either Good Samaritan, 175 Samaritan Drive, Jasper, GA 30143 or Mountain Conservation Trust of Georgia, 104 N Main Street Suite 3,



PO Box 35 (mail), Jasper, GA 30143.

