JAMES, Gene Leroy



In loving memory of Gene L. James who passed away peacefully on May 31, 2023, at the age of 93.



Gene was the devoted husband of, Margaret (Melcher) James; and loving father of, Wendy J. Richards and Scott H. James; as well as an adoring grandfather to, Brennan D. Rhodes and Alexandra V. Alfstad; and beloved grandson by marriage, Garrett Alfstad. His love of his family extended to six nieces and nephews and their families. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



He was was raised in Rockford, IL and Newark, NJ, Gene joined the United States Marine Corp before before graduating from Duke University's Pratt School of Engineering. Immediately after college he began a thirty three (33) year career with Bethlehem Steel Corp., beginning in Cincinnati, OH, then Louisville, KY, before being promoted to southern regional management in Atlanta, GA. After retiring from Bethlehem Steel Gene became one of the founding owners of Southeastern Metals Processing in Winder, GA which quickly grew into one of the largest metal processors in the southeast before eventually being sold to Olypmic Steel. Gene was also a loyal Rotarian for over 60 years, including over 50 years as a member of Atlanta's Downtown Rotary



One of the kindest souls on this planet, Gene was a true, humble, gentleman. He approached life with genuine enthusiasm, a contagious positive attitude, and admirable strength. Gene was a true inspiration and role model to his family and all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.



A Requiem Mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Atlanta on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 10:30 AM. Interment will take place at the Georgia National Cemetary on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Tunnels to Towers or the Humane Society.



