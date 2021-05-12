<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689023-01_0_0000689023-01-1_20210511.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689023-01_0_0000689023-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689023-01_1_USFlag.eps_20210511.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689023-01_1_USFlag.eps.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">JAMES, David Nathaniel<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">David Nathaniel James, 80, of Dunwoody, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 9, 2021, surrounded by his family. David was born July 24, 1940 in Meridian, MS. He graduated from Meridian High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Ranger. After his service, he attended Vanderbilt University. David graduated with a Bachelors' degree from Queens College in New York City.<br/><br/>He spent his professional career in management consulting, founding his own firm and traveling extensively on business throughout the U.S. and abroad. In retirement he authored and edited numerous short stories and co-wrote a screen play.<br/><br/>A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, David was involved in his children's lives including Little League and Senior baseball with David Jr. He was always an involved father with all of Leah's and Amy's activities and continued to attend all of the events that his grandchildren participated in.<br/><br/>He was preceded in death by his parents, William David and Laura James and sister Leah Setzer. David is survived by his sister Mary, wife Kathy; children and spouses Leah and Marty, David and Holly, Amy and Brian; grandchildren, Alex, Sarah, Katie, Lily, Catherine Ann, Mary Elizabeth, and William David.<br/><br/>A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 2:00 PM: H.M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe, 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319. A reception with the family immediately following the service.<br/><br/>In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org)</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLHMPattersonOglethorpe4_16.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>