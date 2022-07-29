ajc logo
X

James, Brain

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JAMES, Brian

Brian Bohdan James, age 73, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, USA, passed away suddenly on Friday, July 15, 2022. Funeral services for Brian will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 11:00 AM at MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home in Watertown, Massachusetts. Burial will follow at Newton Cemetery Arboretum, Newton Centre, Massachusetts Brian was born September 4, 1948, in Cheltenham, England to the late Joseph Stefanyshyn and Pola Humeniuk. Brian retired as a Software Engineer and enjoyed a wide range of interests in astronomy, cooking, art, and all varieties of computer technology. He was an extensive traveler, and at various points in his life lived in England, Israel, Indonesia, Australia, and the United States of America. Brian was intensely passionate about his Ukrainian heritage and an avid supporter of his extended family and friends in Ukraine, Russia and Estonia.

He is survived by the love of his life of 49 years, Mary Elizabeth James; sons, Daniel R. James and wife Cayman, Stephen B. James and wife Lisa, Robert E.M. James and wife Tiffany; beloved grandchildren, Ethan, Riley, Thomas, Oliver and Ezra; brother, David James; as well as a host of extended family and close friends.

Please consider a donation in Brian's memory for relief efforts in Ukraine through Sunflower of Peace in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Sunflower of Peace Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to helping Ukrainians affected by the Russian military invasion.

On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes and Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, Georgia 30328. (770) 4487-5757.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory

5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Peachtree Corners, GA

30092

https://www.crowellbrothers.com/resources/landing-page?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
‘DeKalb is rising’: County CEO touts progress, shares concerns9h ago
Braves still waiting to see the real Ronald Acuña
9h ago
Georgia Lottery reaches $25 billion milestone
9h ago
Drawing nears for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot
2h ago
Drawing nears for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot
2h ago
China backs away from growth goal, sticks to virus controls
1h ago
The Latest
Norrington, Helen
1h ago
Lymon, Janet
1h ago
Pearce, William
1h ago
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
19h ago
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top