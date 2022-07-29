James, Brain

JAMES, Brian



Brian Bohdan James, age 73, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, USA, passed away suddenly on Friday, July 15, 2022. Funeral services for Brian will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 11:00 AM at MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home in Watertown, Massachusetts. Burial will follow at Newton Cemetery Arboretum, Newton Centre, Massachusetts Brian was born September 4, 1948, in Cheltenham, England to the late Joseph Stefanyshyn and Pola Humeniuk. Brian retired as a Software Engineer and enjoyed a wide range of interests in astronomy, cooking, art, and all varieties of computer technology. He was an extensive traveler, and at various points in his life lived in England, Israel, Indonesia, Australia, and the United States of America. Brian was intensely passionate about his Ukrainian heritage and an avid supporter of his extended family and friends in Ukraine, Russia and Estonia.



He is survived by the love of his life of 49 years, Mary Elizabeth James; sons, Daniel R. James and wife Cayman, Stephen B. James and wife Lisa, Robert E.M. James and wife Tiffany; beloved grandchildren, Ethan, Riley, Thomas, Oliver and Ezra; brother, David James; as well as a host of extended family and close friends.



Please consider a donation in Brian's memory for relief efforts in Ukraine through Sunflower of Peace in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Sunflower of Peace Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to helping Ukrainians affected by the Russian military invasion.



