JAGOR, Roberta (Bobby) Green

Bobby Jagor passed peacefully on July 1, 2022. She was born in Chicago on January 5, 1928, where she and her sister Ann were raised by their aunt and uncle after their parents, Alice and Charles Green passed away. Bobby met her future husband, Bruce, the love of her life, and they were married in July of 1950. They moved to Atlanta in 1952 where Bruce started his dental practice. They proceeded to raise an active family of six children where Bobby still found time to enjoy tennis, golf and bridge. Bruce and Bobby were founding members of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church (OLA). They were married for seventy years.

Bobby was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce; daughter, Ann; son, David; and sister, Ann Simon Chatham. She is survived by her children, Rob (Leigh), Mark (Pattie), Carolyn (Jamie) and Tom (Linda); eleven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Special thanks go to Cookie, Pam and most recently, Nicole of Essential Care, who provided 24-hour care over the past 3 years.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 13, at OLA. A Celebration of Life will follow at the church reception hall.




