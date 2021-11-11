ajc logo
Jaeschke, James

JAESCHKE, James Alan

James Alan Jaeschke of College Park , Ga. passed away on 11/7/21 after a long and courageous battle against cancer.

Jim was kind-hearted, fun loving and a true friend- not only to his fellow humans, but also to all of the animals that he adopted and loved. His " dog pound " was the home to many unwanted dogs (mostly great danes) and several brave cats. Jim devoted his time passionately to work, play and his animals and each brought him a special joy. He had a knack for making each adventure more memorable with his enthusiasm and sense of humor. He always inspired goodness, kindness and a humbleness that was endearing.

As a fellow cancer warrior said, "Faith is not about everything turning out okay. Faith is about being okay no matter how it turns out." Jim wishes each of you that type of healing and would tell you to please celebrate life as best you can. His favorite saying was BDE- Best Day Ever! A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 13th from 2-6 pm at 2065 W. Mercer Avenue, College Park, Ga. with another one planned in Chicago in December.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to your favorite charities or to Jim's- WWF, Atlanta Humane Society or National Wildlife Federation.

