Jacobson, Martha

JACOBSON (CORNELIUS), Martha Katherine



Martha Katherine Jacobson, maiden name Cornelius, 84, passed away November 28, 2020.



She was known for her smile and words of encouragement - to her family, to the students and teachers she served when president of the Parent Teacher Association, to the 1st grade girls she taught in Sunday School, to the music students at Rice University and, most recently, to her caregivers at St. Anne's Terrace. She took pride in her children and grandchildren, always anxious to share stories and pictures of their latest adventures.



Born in Birmingham, AL, Martha moved to El Paso, Texas as a girl. She met Del Burt Jacobson when he was stationed there serving in the U.S. Army and began attending her church, Grand View Baptist Church. She was standing next to her mom when she spied Mr. Jacobson from the choir loft. She whispered to her mom, "I'm going to marry him" - and she did!



Martha and Del moved to Houston, building a beautiful home and life within the community of North Shore. She volunteered at Uvalde Baptist Church, the YMCA Swim Team, the local schools and a host of other organizations. In retirement, they traveled to Alaska, Nova Scotia and throughout the U.S. & Canada, continuing the tradition of family travel that they instilled in their children who camped in many state and national parks, from Big Bend to Yellowstone.



In the early-2000s, Martha moved from Houston to Bryan/College Station to be close to her son, Eric Jacobson, his wife, Angela, and their two children, Cheyenne and Hunter. Del Burt passed away on June 28, 2007 after 52 happy years of marriage. Martha continued to live near Eric & Angela so that she could cheer on Cheyenne and Hunter as they rode horses and played a variety of sports.



In 2017, she moved from Texas to Atlanta, Georgia to live near her daughter, Denise Jacobson Hendrix, husband Vernon Johnston Hendrix, III and their two children, John and Katie - named after Martha Katherine who also went by Katie as a young girl. On any sunny afternoon, you would have seen her encouraging them from the sidelines as they were playing soccer, baseball, softball, football or cheerleading. She wanted to be at every event!



We will miss her dearly but know that she will continue to be in spirit at the events of her children and grandchildren even as she sings praises to her Heavenly Father throughout eternity. She is once again standing next to her mom in the choir while smiling to her husband, dad, brother and countless aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.



Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys Irene Cornelius & J.R. Cornelius, and brother, J.R. Cornelius, Junior. She is survived by 2 children and 4 grandchildren listed above and her nephews: Rusty, Randy and Robert Cornelius of El Paso, Texas.



On Saturday, December 5, 2020, visitation will be at 1pm and funeral services at 2pm at Rosewood Funeral Home Chapel in Humble, Texas. Graveside service to follow where she will be buried next to her husband, the "love of her life."



In lieu of flowers, those who desire may contribute to Uvalde Baptist Church, 901 Uvalde, Houston, Texas, 77015 where Martha and Del were active members for over 50 years.





