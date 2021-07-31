JACOBSEN, Eric G.



Eric G. Jacobsen, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Eric is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol Goldsmith Jacobsen; their three daughters, Linda Pollock (Ken), Karin Foster (John), and Heather Jacobsen; five grandchildren; and his brother David Jacobsen. Eric was born in New Jersey, grew up in south Florida, graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and later Woodrow Wilson Law School. Eric spent his career as a human resources executive in the supermarket industry and was recognized for his work in labor relations. He was an active marathon runner and triathlete and lifelong baseball fan. After living for decades in Atlanta, Eric and Carol moved to Rockland, ME in 2017. Donations may be made to the Alzheimers Association of ME, 383 US Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074, and condolences may be shared on the Book of Memories at www.bchfh.com.

