Jacobs, Walter

JACOBS, Jr., Dr. Walter Raleigh



Walter R. Jacobs, Jr., age 87, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2023. He is survived by wife, Loretta Jones Jacobs; sons, Walter R. Jacobs III and Keith L. Jacobs; granddaughters, Elaine K. Jacobs and Alexis K. Jacobs; and sister, Evelyn Jacobs Burroughs. Jacobs retired from the United States Air Force in 1985 at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel after 30 years of service. He was also a manager at The College Board for 25 years, and a consultant for the Southern Regional Education Board for 20 years. He received a Doctor of Education degree (Ed.D.) in Educational Leadership from Clark Atlanta University in 2005. Jacobs accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at a young age, and remained a faithful Christian his entire life.

