JACOBS, Hank
Hank Jacobs, 59, of East Point, died Sunday, April 18, 2021. Surviving are his wife, Carol Cox Jacobs; a sister, Nancy (Keith) Ritzmann; sister in law, Jane Cox; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, April 28th in our chapel. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Donehoo-Lewis Funeral Home, Hapeville. 404-761-2171
Funeral Home Information
Donehoo-Lewis Funeral Home - Hapeville
736 South Central Avenue.
Hapeville, GA
30354
https://www.donehoo-lewisfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral