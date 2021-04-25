Jacobs, Hank

ajc logo
Hank Jacobs, 59, of East Point, died Sunday, April 18, 2021. Surviving are his wife, Carol Cox Jacobs; a sister, Nancy (Keith) Ritzmann; sister in law, Jane Cox; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, April 28th in our chapel. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Donehoo-Lewis Funeral Home, Hapeville. 404-761-2171

Funeral Home Information

Donehoo-Lewis Funeral Home - Hapeville

736 South Central Avenue.

Hapeville, GA

30354

https://www.donehoo-lewisfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

