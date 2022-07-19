JACOBS, Eleanor



Eleanor Rosin Jacobs was born on December 2, 1934 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. She attended Syracuse University and graduated with a degree in teaching. Eleanor taught in the NYC school system as well as in the city of Atlanta. She went on to become a travel agent and was able to see the world thanks to her new profession. In her later years Eleanor did volunteer work at her synagogue and has served on committees within her senior community at the Piedmont in Buckhead. Eleanor was a sweet and caring person, well loved by all who came to know her. She is survived by her daughter, Diane Huber; grandson, Daniel Huber; as well her brother, Marty Pollock; sister-in-law, Barbara Pollock; niece, Jennifer Crim; and nephew, Brent Pollock. She was predeceased by her husband, Julian Jacobs; and her parents, Herman and Jeanette Pollock. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 10:00 AM at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask for a donation to the Weinstein hospice or any other charity of your choice. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care,



770-451-4999.

