Obituaries

Jacobs, Antionette

File photo
File photo
Nov 17, 2023

JACOBS, Antionette

Age 66, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 6, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 12 PM, Greater Ephesus Miss. Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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