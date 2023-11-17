JACOBS, Antionette
Age 66, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 6, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 12 PM, Greater Ephesus Miss. Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
JACOBS, Antionette
Age 66, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 6, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 12 PM, Greater Ephesus Miss. Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral