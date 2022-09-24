ajc logo
X

Jacobi, Sharlene

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JACOBI, Sharlene

Sharlene Berchenko Jacobi, 85, passed on September 23, 2022. She was the daughter of Jack and Elizabeth Berchenko. A native Atlantan, she graduated from Grady High School.

Sharlene's biggest joy was her family. She is survived by her three children Caryn Silverman (Larry), Paul Jacobi (life partner Karen Brown), Tracey Brabant (Kevin); her grandchildren, Sarah Beth Brown (Adam), Noah Warshauer (Hether), Claire Andersson (Erik), Leah Faust (Corey), Lauren Hyers (Zach), Lillie Jacobi (Connor Hughes), Jacob Brabant, and Elliott Brabant, and her great-grandchildren, Alice and Joe Brown, Anna Claire and Nora Faust, and Baker Hughes.

Sharlene was a lover of art. She spent countless hours painting and assembling collages. She was an avid reader, and she loved to cook. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her.

Graveside service will be Sunday September 25, 2022 at 10:00 am at Arlington Cemetery in Sandy Springs. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenn Finch

Week 6 Friday Night Roundups1h ago

Credit: Jenn Finch

Class 6A blog: Two more regions to kick off league play
23h ago

Credit: Jenn Finch

Week 6 high school football scores
2h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Pebblebrook 31, Harrison 14
2h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Pebblebrook 31, Harrison 14
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 6 high school football scoreboard
2h ago
The Latest

Lee, James
Pfrangle, Mary
Bradshaw, Ann
Featured

Credit: Rusty Lynn

Family of man killed by Georgia deputies pens letter: ‘You did nothing wrong’
9h ago
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Week 6 high school football scoreboard
2h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top