JACOBI, Sharlene



Sharlene Berchenko Jacobi, 85, passed on September 23, 2022. She was the daughter of Jack and Elizabeth Berchenko. A native Atlantan, she graduated from Grady High School.



Sharlene's biggest joy was her family. She is survived by her three children Caryn Silverman (Larry), Paul Jacobi (life partner Karen Brown), Tracey Brabant (Kevin); her grandchildren, Sarah Beth Brown (Adam), Noah Warshauer (Hether), Claire Andersson (Erik), Leah Faust (Corey), Lauren Hyers (Zach), Lillie Jacobi (Connor Hughes), Jacob Brabant, and Elliott Brabant, and her great-grandchildren, Alice and Joe Brown, Anna Claire and Nora Faust, and Baker Hughes.



Sharlene was a lover of art. She spent countless hours painting and assembling collages. She was an avid reader, and she loved to cook. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her.



Graveside service will be Sunday September 25, 2022 at 10:00 am at Arlington Cemetery in Sandy Springs. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

