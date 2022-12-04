ajc logo
Jacob, Lucius

JACOB, Jr., Lucius

Lucius S. Jacob, Jr, 93, passed peacefully to his heavenly home on October 13, 2022. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Jane Read Jacob. Lu was born in Cape Charles on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. He graduated from Virginia Tech and served in the US Air Force. Lu and Jane traveled throughout Europe while stationed in Germany. During his career with Ralston Purina, they raised their family in Lynchburg, VA, St Louis, MO, and Palm Beach Gardens, FL. He was a devoted husband and father, very involved in his children's numerous activities. After retirement, Lu and Jane spent time between homes in Atlanta, GA and Blowing Rock, NC. Many happy memories were made with the grandchildren during "Camp Nana and Gaga" in Blowing Rock. Lu was a member of First Presbyterian Church of North Palm Beach where he served as an Elder and a Deacon, The Atlanta Athletic Club, The Victors Class of Perimeter Church, and The Blowing Rock Yacht Club, a group of special men.

He is survived by a sister, Sallie Addison Jacob, daughters, Sallie Stark (Bill), Pam McDulin (Tim), and son, Read Jacob (JoEllen). He is also survived by grandchildren, namely Billy Stark (Taylor), Jacob Stark, Jamie Stark, Christian Stark (Mae Rose), Charles McDulin, Davis McDulin, Craig Jacob, Chad Jacob (Alexandra), Emily Jacob; and great-grandson, Lawson Jacob. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Pastoral Care Ministry, 513 Captains Rd., North Palm Beach, FL 33408 or the charity of your choice. A family service will be held at Union Church UMC in Palmer Springs, VA.

