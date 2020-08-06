X

Jackson, Willie

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

JACKSON, Sr., Deacon Willie Lee Deacon Willie Lee Jackson, Sr. of Historical Mt. Zion Second Baptist Church located in the fourth ward of Atlanta, GA, husband of Deaconess Benzia Jackson for 75 years, passed peacefully Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge, GA, at the age of 98. Final Arrangements will be announced later. Goolsby Mortuary, Inc, 1375 Jonesboro Road S.E, Atlanta, GA 303015 office: 404-588-0128

