Jackson, Wayne

Obituaries
2 hours ago

JACKSON, Wayne

Wayne Jackson, age 80, passed away on February 16, surrounded by all his loved ones. Wayne had suffered many years with chronic lung and kidney disease. He was born in Columbus, MS, in 1942, and enjoyed a long career as a top-rated men's hairstylist.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Paula, a former school-teacher; his brother, Ron; and his three children: daughter, Lori Morgan; and sons, Jeff Jackson and Chad Buchanan. He also leaves six grandchildren: Michael and Cooper Morgan, Brandon and Nicholas Jackson, Kat Becker, and Sierra Buchanan; as well as two great-grandchildren: Tula and Levi Becker.

A small service will be held sometime in March. Donations would be welcomed at The Wounded Healer Project. https://woundedhealerproject.org

The family would appreciate hearing about your memories of Wayne (who has been called by many "one of a kind"). Please go to www.-forevermissed.com/wayne-jackson/

Ingram Funeral Home, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at ingramfuneralhome.com




Funeral Home Information

Ingram Funeral Home

210 Ingram Avenue

Cumming, GA

30040

https://www.ingramfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

