Victoria Travis Jackson



December 7, 1932 - July 30, 2013







You have been gone for 10 years now. Your presence is sorely missed by so many in our community. Loss of the love and compassion you gave so many has left an irreplaceable void. Your family will continue to serve in your absence and carry on your legacy.







Love,



Audraine, Commissioner Khadijah



and siblings, children and grandchildren



