JACKSON, Valarie S.
Valarie Serita Jackson, 55, passed away March 3, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, 2:00 PM, Meadows Mortuary, 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Visitation, March 11, 4-7 PM. Meadows Mortuary, Inc, 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.
Funeral Home Information
Meadows Mortuary, Inc.
419 Flat Shoals Avenue, S.E.
Atlanta, GA
30316
https://www.meadowsmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
