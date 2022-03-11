Hamburger icon
Jackson, Valarie

JACKSON, Valarie S.

Valarie Serita Jackson, 55, passed away March 3, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, 2:00 PM, Meadows Mortuary, 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Visitation, March 11, 4-7 PM. Meadows Mortuary, Inc, 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.

Funeral Home Information

Meadows Mortuary, Inc.

419 Flat Shoals Avenue, S.E.

Atlanta, GA

30316

