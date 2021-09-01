ajc logo
Jackson, Rudolph

Obituaries
2 hours ago

JACKSON, Dr. Rudolph E.

Dr. Rudolph Ellsworth Jackson, MD entered into rest on Thursday, August 19, 2021. A Celebration of Life honoring Dr. Jackson will be held Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Friendship Baptist Church, 80 Walnut Street, Atlanta, GA 30314. Rev. Gerald Durley, Eulogist. Interment, Georgia National Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memory, children; Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Marter (Kimberley), Mr. Rudolph Jackson, Jr. and Mr. and Mrs. Chad Alexander (Kelly); grandchildren Justin Tyler, Jonathan Marter, and Kaila Alexander; great-grandson Bryson Tyler; cousin Mr. and Mrs. Rudolph Jackson; his loving companion Ms. Barbara Walker of Richmond, VA and a host of other relatives, friends and colleagues. These services will be recorded and streamed live at https://vimeo.com/594975922. Services entrusted to William Gayleano Murray and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 923 McDaniel Street, Atlanta, GA 30310, 404-963-5634 www.wgmurrayandson.com

