Jackson, Ruby

In the early afternoon of September 14, 2022, Ruby Katherine Jackson, 89, broke the bonds of age-related dementia and passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. She is now with her beloved husband James and has met Jesus face to face. Katherine was born in McKenzie, Tennessee on October 20, 1932 to Ruby and Lloyd Presson. She was preceded in death by her loving husband; parents; and brother, Robert Presson.



She grew up on a west Tennessee farm where she learned about hard work and the love of family. She was small but mighty as she played basketball in high school and then as a young adult went to work for the Oakridge Nuclear Facility in Oakridge, Tennessee. In 1953 she met the love of her life, James, while he was on leave from the Marine Corps. From that moment on, it was forever them. They married in June of 1955 and were married 61 years until James passed in 2016. In 1958 they moved to Vermilion, Ohio, where she then became a full time homemaker to James and her two daughters. She was a talented seamstress, gardener, could cook a mean birthday dinner for every member of the family, every year. She loved animals with all her heart. Family, and caring for them, was her life's mission. We will forever be indebted to her for the care she took of us all. In 1970 the family moved back to the south, first to Riverdale and then in 1985 to Newnan, where both daughters reside.



She is survived by her daughters, Sherry (Mike) Johnson and Judy (Dennis) Gaddy. Granddaughters to cherish her memory as a second mother are Megan (Corey) Hendrick and Nicki (Adam) Hurd. She was blessed with four beautiful great-grandchildren, Amelia and Jameson Hendrick and Ethan and Liam Hurd. She is also survived by her sister, Margaret Ann Morgan of McKenzie, TN; brother, Charles Presson of Vermilion, OH; and sister-in-law, Judy Presson of McKenzie, TN. She also leaves greatly loved nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Parrott Funeral Home, in Fairburn, Georgia. She will be taken home to McKenzie, TN to be laid to rest next to James at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date. Those wishing to remember Katherine may make donations to the Coweta County Animal Shelter or any Humane Society. She will truly be missed by us all.




