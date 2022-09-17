ajc logo
X

Jackson, Ruby

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
2 hours ago

JACKSON, Ruby

In the early afternoon of September 14, 2022, Ruby Katherine Jackson, 89, broke the bonds of age-related dementia and passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. She is now with her beloved husband James and has met Jesus face to face. Katherine was born in McKenzie, Tennessee on October 20, 1932 to Ruby and Lloyd Presson. She was preceded in death by her loving husband; parents; and brother, Robert Presson.

She grew up on a west Tennessee farm where she learned about hard work and the love of family. She was small but mighty as she played basketball in high school and then as a young adult went to work for the Oakridge Nuclear Facility in Oakridge, Tennessee. In 1953 she met the love of her life, James, while he was on leave from the Marine Corps. From that moment on, it was forever them. They married in June of 1955 and were married 61 years until James passed in 2016. In 1958 they moved to Vermilion, Ohio, where she then became a full time homemaker to James and her two daughters. She was a talented seamstress, gardener, could cook a mean birthday dinner for every member of the family, every year. She loved animals with all her heart. Family, and caring for them, was her life's mission. We will forever be indebted to her for the care she took of us all. In 1970 the family moved back to the south, first to Riverdale and then in 1985 to Newnan, where both daughters reside.

She is survived by her daughters, Sherry (Mike) Johnson and Judy (Dennis) Gaddy. Granddaughters to cherish her memory as a second mother are Megan (Corey) Hendrick and Nicki (Adam) Hurd. She was blessed with four beautiful great-grandchildren, Amelia and Jameson Hendrick and Ethan and Liam Hurd. She is also survived by her sister, Margaret Ann Morgan of McKenzie, TN; brother, Charles Presson of Vermilion, OH; and sister-in-law, Judy Presson of McKenzie, TN. She also leaves greatly loved nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Parrott Funeral Home, in Fairburn, Georgia. She will be taken home to McKenzie, TN to be laid to rest next to James at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date. Those wishing to remember Katherine may make donations to the Coweta County Animal Shelter or any Humane Society. She will truly be missed by us all. Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Parrott Funeral Home

8355 Senoia Road

Fairburn, GA

30213

https://www.parrottfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
DeKalb County police released photos of a man suspected of shooting two people at a Shell gas station on Glenwood Road.

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

Suspect sought in DeKalb gas station shooting that seriously injured 217h ago
The NCR headquarters building is located in Midtown Atlanta next to the Downtown Connector. Photo taken Jan. 30, 2021. (Andy Peters / andy.peters@ajc.com)

Credit: Andy Peters

Atlanta-based Fortune 500 company NCR plans to split in two
8h ago
during a GHSA High School football game between Langston Hughes High School and McEachern High School at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, GA., on Friday, August 26, 2022. (Photo by Jenn Finch)

Credit: Jenn Finch

Week 5 Friday Night Roundups
1h ago
This new student housing complex in downtown Athens was supposed to be dream living for UGA students. Delays in opening have turned renting at the William Athens into a nightmare. (Courtesy of www.williamathens.com)

Credit: Contributed

Delay in opening apartment complex strands UGA students
10h ago
This new student housing complex in downtown Athens was supposed to be dream living for UGA students. Delays in opening have turned renting at the William Athens into a nightmare. (Courtesy of www.williamathens.com)

Credit: Contributed

Delay in opening apartment complex strands UGA students
10h ago
The woman's body was found Monday inside a car along I-20 in Newton County.

Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office

Body found in car in Newton County identified as missing woman
8h ago
The Latest
ajc.com

Barnett, Penelope Hollinshead
Scheetz, Bobby
Hauptman, Michael
2h ago
Featured
Time to celebrate: Members of the Northside-Warner Robins football team celebrate after Friday's 20-17 victory over North Cobb in Kennesaw. (Christina Matacotta/For the AJC)

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Week 5 high school football scoreboard
2h ago
Gwinnett County Fair, Pup-a-Palooza and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top