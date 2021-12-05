JACKSON, Robert Earl



Robert Earl Jackson, 76, passed away November 20, 2021 after a brief illness.



Bob was born January 2, 1945, in Durham, North Carolina, the fourth child of Robert Lee and Ida Mae Jackson.



A 1967 graduate of UNC -Chapel Hill, he joined the US Army in 1968, raising to the rank of captain during his two-year service. He moved to Atlanta and was employed by Munford,Inc. where he served in administrative role in the corporate accounting department. He made many friends there during his tenure and was the last person to leave when the company was dissolved.



In 1971, Bob began a 50-plus year partnership with Joe McGhee. They established Joseph's Colours in 1986 and owned their home-base design studio in Candler Park, later moving to Clarkston, their home together until Bob's death. Their studio served their needs and many clients with commissions from the state of Georgia Parks and Historic Sites, Callaway Gardens, Garden Clubs of Georgia, AL and AZ, Atlanta Botanical Gardens, Ladybird Johnson Wildflower Research Center, Bellingrath Gardens and Home, PA Horticulture Society and many beautifications, nature and Masters Gardeners group. Bob and Joe participate in numerous national and regional guard and events for more than 25 years.



Bob spouse Joe McGhee recalled When death came to W.H. Auden, the poet's companion mourned, 'I have lost my criterion.' I, too, have lost my beloved partner and soulmate, who was my personal measure of value. Robert Jackson is survived by his spouse Joseph McGhee, two sisters and two stepsons and their families. A celebration of Bob's life is scheduled for early 2022.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in memory of Robert Jackson to the Wounded Warriors Project, the Southern Poverty Law Center or Monarch Watch. org.

