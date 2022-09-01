ajc logo
Jackson, Richard

JACKSON, Richard

Richard Delion Jackson "Dick Jackson", age 85 of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away August 30, 2022 in Piedmont Hospital.

Dick is survived by his wife Suzanne, daughter Kim, and two grandsons Taylor and Kyle. He was preceded in death by his son Chris.

Dick was born February 15, 1937 in Huntington, West Virginia. He attended Huntington High School where he played varsity football, ran track and played basketball. After Highschool Dick attended Marshall University where he played running back on the football team, ran track, and played basketball. He graduated in 1959 with a bachelors in marketing and retailing.

After college Dick joined the Marine Corps, where he served two tours in Vietnam. During his service he was promoted to the rank of Major and received numerous awards and medals. One medal being the third highest in the nation, the Silver Star.

From the Marines, Dick joined the workforce as a banker. He rose to be the chairman of eBank financial services, a director of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, as well as President and CEO of First Georgia Bank and Georgia Federal Bank.

When his banking career came to a close and he retired, Dick enjoyed spending his time out in Sun Valley, Idaho, where he had a second home. He was actively involved with his Alma Mater Marshall, initiating an outdoor experience course. Entertaining guests at his home in Atlanta or spending time with family is how Dick spent his retirement years.

There is a funeral service September 2, 2022 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, beginning at 11:30 AM.

