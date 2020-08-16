JACKSON, Richard Richard Thomas Jackson, PhD, passed on August 12, 2020. He was born in Detroit on January 19, 1930. He married Astrid Karen Tindall on May 25, 1956. He was a loving husband and father as well as a world-renowned scientist studying pharmacology and physiology of the special senses - vision, smell, taste, touch, balance, and hearing. As a faculty member of Emory School of Medicine, researcher and teacher, he published over a hundred peer-reviewed articles and served as editor of scientific journals. He did guest professorships in Europe, Scandinavia, Israel, and Japan. His many friends will remember weekends at their modest cabin at Lake Rabun and potato pancake parties at the family home on Lullwater Road. Dick was preceded in death by his wife Astrid and daughter Anna. He is survived by his sons Keith Richard Jackson, MD (wife Cynthia) and Neil Thomas Jackson, his grandsons Kyle Matthew Jackson (wife Jenna) and Nicholas Jacob Jackson, and great-grandsons Ryland John Jackson and Hayes William Jackson. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

