Jackson-Ransom, Burnella

12 hours ago

Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, an Atlanta businesswoman and former city first lady, died Thursday, Feb. 2 at the age of 82 surrounded by family in her Southwest Atlanta home.

Her funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. Murray Brothers Funeral Home is handling the services.

Jackson-Ransom, who moved to Atlanta in 1965, spent nearly 60 years as a leading Black businesswoman, building a public relations firm, managing soul music acts and working with civic organizations.

She also served as Atlanta's first Black first lady, as the then-wife of Mayor Maynard Jackson.

"She had that natural charm that was from the heart and not fake," said her son, Maynard H. "Buzzy" Jackson III. "It was all about helping people for her."

