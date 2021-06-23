ajc logo
Jackson, Ralph

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JACKSON, Ralph Earl

Mr. Ralph Earl Jackson passed June 21, 2021. Memorial Celebration Thursday, June 24, 2021, 3 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Inurnment Friday, June 22, 2021, 10 AM, Monte Vista Cemetery. He leaves his wife, Mattie Jackson, 3 children, Cynthia Kindle (Lewis), Mikita Lewis (Zachary), Marshelle Jackson, 3 step-children, Linda Troy (Aric), Veronica Dugan, Sheppard Dugan, Jr; 17 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister Beverly Troutman; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.




